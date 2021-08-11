BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 7,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 467,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

