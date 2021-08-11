BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 3,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

