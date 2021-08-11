BitForex Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $293,907.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $293,907.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,274,315,464 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

