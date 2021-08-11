Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKH opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.