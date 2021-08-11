BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Reduced by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,357 shares of company stock valued at $11,631,035. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BL stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.98. 3,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

