BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

