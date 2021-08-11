BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

