BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE BGR opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

