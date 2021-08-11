BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE BGR opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.37.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
