BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
