BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

