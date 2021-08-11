BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $920.10. 2,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,106. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

