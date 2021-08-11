BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter valued at $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

MUI stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.