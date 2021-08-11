Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
