Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.