BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

