BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.66.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
