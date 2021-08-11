BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

