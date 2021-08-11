BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.