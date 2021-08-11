BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
