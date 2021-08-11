BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

