BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
