Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of BLND opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.
About Blend Labs
