Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLND opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

