Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

