bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $22.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

BLUE stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 154,597 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 51.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

