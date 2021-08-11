bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.04, but opened at $19.40. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. bluebird bio shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 5,228 shares traded.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $26,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 506,038 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

