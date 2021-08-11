Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth $111,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.