BMO Capital Markets Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$42.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.