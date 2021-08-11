BMO Capital Markets Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNIEF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

