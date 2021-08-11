Booking Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $23.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $23.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $21.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $46.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $134.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $158.00 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,470.42.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,200.47 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 218.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,222.36.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 23.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Booking by 3.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Booking by 186.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.