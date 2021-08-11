Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

