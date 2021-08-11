Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

