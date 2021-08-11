Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 190514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 195,489 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,782,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

