Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.90

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 190514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.