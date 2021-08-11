Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $244,871,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.