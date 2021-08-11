Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 46,105 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,105 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

