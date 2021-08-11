BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.