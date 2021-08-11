bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 169.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.