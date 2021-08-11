Bradford D. Whitehurst Buys 5,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradford D. Whitehurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 542,220 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

