Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 523.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 777,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 652,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

