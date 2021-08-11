Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

