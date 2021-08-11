Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

