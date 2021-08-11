Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,730 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

