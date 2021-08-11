Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.