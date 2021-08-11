Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

