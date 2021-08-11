Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $20.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $89.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $148.91 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

CRON stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 2,651,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,609. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

