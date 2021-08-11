Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE GFF opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Griffon by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

