Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $171.80 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $677.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

