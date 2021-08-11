Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 262.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 260.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,620 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 200.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

