Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $222,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

