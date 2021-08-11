Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.70 Million

Analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $827.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.12 million. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,016. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

