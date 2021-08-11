Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post sales of $468.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.50 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

