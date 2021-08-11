Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,446,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

