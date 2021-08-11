Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,446,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

