Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,236. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 4,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.