Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Post Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce $5.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $71.87 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $4,904,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $2,965,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $4,867,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $4,644,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

