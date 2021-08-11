Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 191,985 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

